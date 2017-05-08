Affidavit: Woman kidnapped after boyfriend shot, killed in Brush Prairie shed

The body of homicide victim Raymond Brandon was found in a shed in Brush Prairie in April. (KPTV)

A woman was kidnapped after hearing her boyfriend screaming for help before he was shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed, according to court documents.

The body of Raymond C. Brandon, 34, was found in the shed on the 15200 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue on April 27.

Court documents state Brandon and his 20-year-old girlfriend had been going to a home associated with the shed every morning for two weeks to shower and eat breakfast.

On April 20, shortly after arriving at the home, they were confronted by Neil Allen Alway, 39, and Ashley Lorraine Barry, 31, as well as another man and woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Brandon and his girlfriend were ordered to take off their clothes at gunpoint by Alway. Brandon was then led outside by Alway and the other man while Brandon's girlfriend was ordered to sit on the floor on her knees.

Brandon's girlfriend said she heard Brandon yell and scream and described his screams as "frightening" and "something she has never heard before," according to court documents.

The woman reported hearing a gunshot and then the screaming stopped, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shooting aftermath, kidnapping

The affidavit states the two men came running back into the house, said they all had to leave and Alway used a zip tie to bound Brandon's girlfriend's hands.

The woman told investigators that Alway intended to take her Subaru to settle a debt from Brandon, but after Barry broke a window of the car, they were unable to start it. The group left in a Jeep SUV and drove to a location known as "the farm" on Northeast 119th Street in Vancouver.

Brandon's girlfriend said she was told by Barry that if she cried or tried to run she would be killed and the only reason she was alive was because Barry knows her father, according to court documents.

Court documents state Brandon's girlfriend heard Alway talk about feeding Brandon's body to two large pigs at the farm.

The woman told the suspects her father had a replacement window for the Subaru, so she was driven to Woodland to find him and get the new window for the suspects. According to court documents, the woman saw her father outside a home, ran toward him and the suspects drove away.

Victim found in shed

Brandon's family later contacted deputies to report him as a missing person. Family members said they were told by Brandon's friends that he may have been shot.

A woman who knew Brandon went to the property on Northeast 172nd Avenue and asked the owner if she could look in his sheds. The man said he had no knowledge of any incident, according to court documents, and granted permission to look in the sheds.

Brandon's body was discovered and investigators responded to the scene. The medical examiner determined Brandon died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was a homicide.

Alway and Barry were arrested on April 25 in a stolen Jeep Wrangler and Alway was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents. They were already in jail when they were charged in connection with Brandon's death.

Murder suspect's claims

Alway told investigators the gun belonged to the other man involved in the incident, according to a probable cause affidavit, and it was the other man who was arguing with Brandon and the other man "may have killed Ray." Alway said he was on the other side of the yard trying to get his jeep out of the mud.

The affidavit states Alway claimed he didn't know Brandon had been killed until he read it in the newspaper.

Alway and Barry made their first appearances in court Monday. Alway is charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery. His bail was set at $2 million.

Barry is charged with kidnapping and robbery. Her bail was set at $250,000.

The other man and woman allegedly involved in this incident have not been named.

