Trail Blazers roll out changes to team logo

The new Portland Trail Blazers logo, seen on the left, is the first update to the design since 2002 and will be featured on new uniforms coming later this year.

Portland Trail Blazers fans will be seeing a few subtle changes in their favorite team’s look ahead of new uniforms coming later this year.

The team unveiled a revised logo Monday, which is already available on some merchandise at the team’s Rip City Clothing Company store inside the Moda Center.

In a release, team officials said they sought out fan input on the design.

“We gathered plenty of fan feedback and support on this direction for modernizing our primary logo, while staying true to our heritage and maintaining its place as one of the most unique logos in professional sports,” Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan said. “Together, we landed on subtle changes that provide a nod to our past while allowing us to modernize other aspects of our creative assets.”

The pinwheel logo was first introduced when the team was founded in 1970 and was updated in the mid-1990s and 2002. Team officials say the design represents the five players on each team in a basketball game revolving around the center circle.

Welp, the cat's outta the bag...

We've got a fresh look for 2017 and beyond.



Details » https://t.co/sW4wIuiNBD pic.twitter.com/10WWjejA8e — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 8, 2017

Among the new changes seen in the update is moving the red portion of the pinwheel to the top side of the logo, connecting the five lines in each half of the pinwheel as a symbol of teamwork and having evenly spaced lines on the pinwheel like the original logo.

In addition, the font used with the logo has been updated, and the lines of each pinwheel are set at a 45-degree angle to represent the 45th Parallel North that “leads on a path to the Northwest region, our community and our hometown.”

The team noted that the primary home and road uniforms will also see subtle changes in the 2017-2018 season as Nike takes over as the provider of all NBA team uniforms, and Chief Marketing Officer Dewayne Hankins said fans could also look forward to “exciting new alternate uniforms” inspired by fans that will be unlike anything the Blazers have ever worn.

For more on the change in the Blazers logo, head to TrailBlazers.com/logo.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.