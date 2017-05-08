Feds: Seattle police officer helped smuggle hundreds of pounds of pot to Baltimore

A Seattle police officer has been charged with helping smuggle hundreds of pounds of marijuana to Baltimore.

Alex Chapackdee, a 44-year-old patrol officer who's been with the department since 2000, was arrested Saturday. According to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday, he is one of four men charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana. Authorities say he is the brother-in-law of the group's ringleader.

The FBI said Chapackdee made several trips last fall in which he drove the marijuana to Baltimore in his recreational vehicle, met up with other conspirators and then drove back with cash proceeds. The complaint says he then deposited close to $20,000 in cash into his bank account.

Seattle police say Chapackdee is on unpaid leave. His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Chapackdee and the other defendants were scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday afternoon.

