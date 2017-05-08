Dogs, baby chickens die in Columbia County house fire

Two dogs and several baby chickens died in a house fire in Columbia County.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a home on Clark Road in Deer Island at 1:21 p.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller stated there was thick black smoke coming from the home and it was unknown if anyone was inside.

The fire was fully involved and took around an hour to put out. The closest hydrant was miles away on Highway 30.

Firefighters said the homeowners were not in the house at the time of the fire, but two dogs and several chicks died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

