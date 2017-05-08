Man attacks officers, dies during his release from Florence jail - KPTV - FOX 12

Man attacks officers, dies during his release from Florence jail

FLORENCE, OR (KPTV) -

A man set to be released from jail attacked Florence Police Department officers and then died, according to investigators.

Oregon State Police troopers were notified of assistance needed at the jail in Florence at 9 a.m. Monday.

Troopers arrived and found two officers who had been seriously assaulted as they were attempting to release a 40-year-old man from custody.

As medics attended to the two officers, the man who attacked them became unresponsive, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately released.

The two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details, including the names of those involved, were released by investigators Monday.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Division was requested to assist with the investigation.

