Two elderly people rescued after truck plunges into pond near Stayton Pharmacy

Two people in the truck were rescued and not injured. (KPTV)

A truck crashed into a pond near the Stayton Pharmacy on Monday. (KPTV)

Two elderly people were rescued after their truck plunged into a pond near the Stayton Pharmacy.

Rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Martin Drive at 11:55 a.m. Monday.

Crews were advised that two people were still in the truck and a witness had entered the water to try to help them.

A Stayton Fire Department crew and the Jefferson Fire District water rescue team were able to safely remove the two people from the truck.

They were not injured, according to police.

Investigators said the driver hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the pickup to leave the Stayton Pharmacy drive-through window and crash through safety cables into the pond.

A tow company removed the truck from the water.

The Stayton Fire Department and Stayton Police Department were assisted at the scene by the Sublimity Fire Department, Jefferson Fire District and Santiam Ambulance.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.