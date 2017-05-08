ODFW inspectors stop boat infested with invasive Zebra mussels

ODFW officials said inspectors found invasive Zebra mussels attached to a 41-foot yacht from Tennessee that was being inspected in Ontario last week. (ODFW)

A boat infested with an invasive species was stopped at the Ontario, Oregon, inspection station, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 41-foot yacht was found with Zebra mussels attached last week. The boat came from Harrison Bay, Tennessee, which is infested with the invasive mussels.

Earlier in the spring, another boat was stopped at the Ashland inspection station after standing water was found on the craft from Lake Havasu, Arizona, which is infested with Quagga mussels.

“Standing water may not sound like a big problem, but when it comes from a water body infested with Quagga or Zebra mussels, it spells trouble,” ODFW’s Invasive Species Wildlife Integrity Coordinator Rick Boatner said.

Mussel larva can live for several days in standing water, and depending on humidity and temperature, an adult mussel can survive up to 30 days on a boat.

ODFW officials say this is a great reminder to clean, drain and dry watercraft between launches.

