Man guilty of DUII in deadly Hwy 26 hit-and-run crash sentenced to 1 month in jail

A man who hit two people walking on Highway 26 pleaded guilty to charges of DUII and hit and run Monday.

Brent McCune was sentenced to one month in jail with credit for time already served.

McCune, 59, was arrested in August 2016. He called 911 to report that he had been involved in a crash the previous night.

On Aug. 8, 2016, emergency crews responded to Highway 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnels and found a 31-year-old woman dead on the highway. A 45-year-old man was also injured, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said McCune was driving his 2009 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on I-405 onto Highway 26 when he hit the man and woman on the roadway. He then drove away from the scene.

Along with one month in jail, McCune was sentenced Monday to 200 hours of community service and three years probation. He has already completed the community service.

McCune must also participate in a substance abuse treatment program.

Additionally, McCune was ordered to have no future contact with the surviving victim.

