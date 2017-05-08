Police: Meth, heroin, pills, guns, cash seized from 'nuisance house' near Keizer schools

One person was arrested and guns, cash and drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine were seized from a "nuisance drug house" near two Keizer schools, according to police.

Keizer police and the Salem Street Crimes Unit served a warrant on the 4900 block of Delight Street North at 4:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said probable cause was developed to search the home as investigators learned a number of drugs were being used and sold at the location. People at the home were also believed to be armed.

Six people and a dog were found inside the home when the search warrant was served Monday morning.

All six were detained, but only 24-year-old Kevin Ivan Lara Alvarez, also known as Kevin Lara, was immediately arrested.

Police said Lara is the primary person responsible for the home where he maintained and sold various drugs. Police said he was carrying $3,400 in cash when he was arrested.

Investigators said they seized 400 oxycodone pills that were packaged for sale, 25 grams of heroin, more than 1 gram of meth, more than 13 grams of crack cocaine, buprenorphine pills and alprazolam pills, along with various forms of marijuana, including butane honey oil and edibles.

Mobile users: Follow this link for evidence photos from this investigation

Investigators found evidence that Lara was extracting THC from marijuana using butane, which is now a felony crime in Oregon for unlicensed manufacturers due to the risks associated with the process, according to police.

Multiple guns, including at least two that were stolen, were recovered from the home, as well.

During the search, the Salem Police Department bomb squad rendered a possible explosive device safe.

There were no injuries in connection with Monday's investigation.

Lara was booked into the Marion County Jail on numerous drug charges. A jail booking photo was not available Monday.

Police said the home, which is 385 feet from a high school and 901 feet from an elementary school, was declared unsafe to occupy by the city and has been secured to prevent anyone from entering it.

As an aside, police said a man approached the home during the investigation to purchase marijuana. When officers asked why he would buy pot illegally with multiple legal dispensaries nearby, the man said because it's cheaper and he has a commercial driver's license and worried about being identified as a marijuana user.

Anyone with information about Lara or this investigation is asked to contact Officer Darsy Olafson at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3490.

