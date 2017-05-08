Portland soccer club coach shares story of growing up transgender with team

Lightner said he has seen overwhelming support from players and parents since sharing his story following a team practice last week. (PCFC YouTube)

PCFC coach Kaig Lightner said he rarely discusses the fact that he is transgender with people in the sports world because it is not necessarily an easy thing to explain. (KPTV)

The club founder and director of Portland Community Football Club has come out as a transgender man.

Last week soccer coach Kaig Lightner decided to take a big risk and tell the players on his soccer team about his past and being born as female.

The PCFC shared the announcement on the club YouTube page for parents and students who could not attend practice that day.

Lightner says the discussion of being transgender is not something he shares with players or people in the sports world often because it isn't an easy thing to explain.

He said coming out to the players, though, was an effort to teach the kids about being honest and most of all how important it is to be your true self.

In the video, Lightner spoke of his struggles growing up, but Monday he told FOX 12 that the responses from his players and their parents have been supportive.

“Really cute responses of like, ‘That's so great, I'm so glad you did this,’ from a 6-year-old, you know,” he said. “Really great stuff like that all the way up to the older players just saying, ‘We love you, coach, you're the same, let’s go play soccer.”

Lightner said he has not only received overwhelming support from his players and their parents, but his video has gotten national attention as well.

He added that he hopes that through organizations like PCFC, more kids will find the community support and acceptance they might be lacking otherwise.

