Lawmaker, school leaders urge support for $790 million Portland Public Schools bond

A $790 million dollar bond measure for Portland Public Schools is on the ballot for the May 16 election, and on Monday an Oregon congressman joined school leaders in urging people to vote yes.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer visited Franklin High School and Madison High School Monday to see the “before and after” effects of modernization projects funded by such bond measures.

Major improvements have just been finished at Franklin, which is more than 100 years old, while Madison is among the list of schools slated for improvements with the current proposed bond.

“These neighborhoods have stuck with it in waiting for their turn and we’ve got an opportunity to give kids and teachers the space they need,” Blumenauer told FOX 12. “I hope that people have a chance to see what they’re getting. This is an area that isn’t the fault of the kids or the teachers, we simply haven’t invested over the years.”

Built in 1957, school leaders say Madison is in desperate need of a renovation.

With the proposed bond they plan to complete a major expansion of the campus, along with seismic upgrades, new technology in the classrooms, health and safety improvements, and a new student commons area, among other projects.

“If you look in classrooms, they’re as they were in the 1950s and that’s not okay for our kids today,” said Madison High School Principal Petra Callin. “We need to all take responsibility for these spaces because we’re looking at generations of kids to come and our kids in the city really deserve modern, healthy, safe learning spaces.”

According to the voter’s pamphlet, the bond would cost the average homeowner $136 per year. Ballots must be returned before 8:00 p.m. on election night, May 16.

To learn more, see page 68 here: https://multco.us/file/61199/download

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.