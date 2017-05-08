Deputies: Salem burglary suspect who stole two cars spotted near unrelated robbery

Deputies responding to an armed robbery located an unrelated burglary suspect accused of stealing two cars.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Ward Drive Northeast at 4:45 a.m. after a person called to report a burglary occurring while they were asleep.

Investigators said someone entered the home through an open window and stole a wallet and two vehicles parked in the driveway.

One of the vehicles, a Ford Focus, was recovered down the street. The second vehicle, a Ford Edge, was not found.

At 8:50 a.m., deputies were called out to an armed robbery at State Farm Insurance on the 800 block of Lancaster Drive Southeast.

A responding deputy spotted the stolen Ford Edge leaving the area and believed the same suspect was likely involved in the two crimes.

The suspect drove the Ford Edge into Keizer where spike strips were successfully deployed. The driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away, but 25-year-old Richard Keith was taken into custody and arrested on charges of reckless driving, felony elude, driving while suspended, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a vehicle and several outstanding warrants.

Detectives determined Keith was not believed to be involved in the State Farm robbery.

In that case, the suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 35 years old, thin and unshaven. The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black Carhartt pants and a mask around his neck believed to be half of a skeleton face. During the robbery, the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect was last seen running south and possibly got into a brown Dodge truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-540-8079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.