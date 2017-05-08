Cowlitz Co. deputies investigating arson at Toutle coffee stand

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an apparent arson at a coffee stand in Toutle.

CCSO said on Sunday at 1 a.m., Toutle Fire responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the Liberty Espresso stand, located in the 5300 block of Spirit Lake Highway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building on fire. It was heavily damaged before the fire was extinguished.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092 for Sergeant Troy Brightbill, or leave an anonymous tip through Tip 411 by email or from your smart phone by texting 847411 and start your message with "ccso tip."

