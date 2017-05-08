Cowlitz Co. deputies investigating arson at Toutle coffee stand

The girlfriend of a man found shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed said one of the suspects wanted to take her Subaru to settle a debt with her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.More >
The girlfriend of a man found shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed said one of the suspects wanted to take her Subaru to settle a debt with her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.More >
Several students, parents, and alumni of Grant High School in Portland are upset over a paper handed out to students questioning rape culture.More >
Several students, parents, and alumni of Grant High School in Portland are upset over a paper handed out to students questioning rape culture.More >
A 27-year-old woman told police a bad breakup and a scene from the action movie “The Mummy Returns” inspired her to stab her father to death.More >
A 27-year-old woman told police a bad breakup and a scene from the action movie “The Mummy Returns” inspired her to stab her father to death.More >
Portland Trail Blazers fans will be seeing a few subtle changes in their favorite team’s look ahead of new uniforms coming later this year.More >
Portland Trail Blazers fans will be seeing a few subtle changes in their favorite team’s look ahead of new uniforms coming later this year.More >
Investigators said two women, later identified as 19-year-old Nina Jackson and 20-year-old Chaniq Green, both of Vancouver, filled two bags with clothing and then left the store without paying.More >
Investigators said two women, later identified as 19-year-old Nina Jackson and 20-year-old Chaniq Green, both of Vancouver, filled two bags with clothing and then left the store without paying.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
A popular barbecue restaurant went up in flames in northeast Portland early Monday morning and firefighters now believe the fire may be suspicious.More >
A popular barbecue restaurant went up in flames in northeast Portland early Monday morning and firefighters now believe the fire may be suspicious.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >