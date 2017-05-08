Cowlitz Co. deputies investigating suspected arson at Toutle cof - KPTV - FOX 12

Cowlitz Co. deputies investigating suspected arson at Toutle coffee stand

Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
TOUTLE, WA (KPTV) -

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a suspected arson at a coffee stand in Toutle.

Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the Liberty Espresso stand on the 5300 block of Spirit Lake Highway at 1 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building on fire. Crews put out the fire, but the building was destroyed. 

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. The case was turned over to the sheriff's office for a criminal investigation. 

Deputies said they are continuing to process evidence from the scene and follow up on tips from the community. 

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092, Anonymous tips can be sent through the free "CCSOTip" app available for iPhone and Android. 

