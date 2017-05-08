Oregon transportation plan released during presentation at state - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon transportation plan released during presentation at state capitol

SALEM, OR

The future of Oregon transportation was the focus at the state capitol on Monday.

House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney spearheaded the Committee on Transportation Preservation and Modernization.

Last May through October, the committee held 11 public hearings on how Oregon can improve across the state.

On Monday, they presented their plan for 2017.

If approved the plan would focus on a variety of issues including updating more than 100 bridges all over Oregon and ensuring they are seismically secure.

Kotek and Courtney also outlined a 20-year recovery plan that would help repair roads and highways.

