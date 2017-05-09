Man arrested after attempted assault on Clackamas Co. deputy

A reportedly suicidal man was arrested Monday night after he attempted to assault a Clackamas County deputy.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies were called to a theft from a vehicle that happened in the parking lot of Walmart, located at 10000 Southeast 82nd avenue.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, citizens confronted the suspect, and a "disturbance was brewing," that may have resulted in a physical confrontation the knocked the suspect to the ground.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, he talked with a Good Samaritan who told the deputy the suspect was boasting about getting the police to shoot him by attacking the deputy.

CCSO said when the suspect saw the deputy, the suspect jumped up and charged at the deputy in an aggressive manner, but the deputy was able to deploy his Taser and stop the suspect's attack.

Milwaukie police arrived on scene and assisted in taking the suspect, Justin Godsy, 27, of Canby, into custody.

According to CCSO, Godsy was the subject of an earlier call on Monday where his family reported him as being suicidal and potentially homicidal. Godsy was not located at that time.

After medical personnel evaluated Godsy, he was placed on a peace officer's hold and taken to an area hospital for mental health evaluation.

CCSO said charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and attempted assault on a public safety officer will be referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.