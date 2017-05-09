Portland mom claims man groped her daughter at bus stop

A Portland mom said a man is after her 12-year-old daughter. She said he inappropriately touched her at a bus stop last Friday, then came back again Monday.

“He’s after my daughter for sure,” said Selmira Guevara.

Guevara said her entire family is afraid.

“I got home, my daughter was crying," said Guevara.

Guevara said last Friday a man approached her 12-year-old daughter while she was sitting on steps near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 127th Avenue, waiting for her younger sister to get home from school.

“And that guy looks in his 40s or 50s came and started feeling my daughter’s chest, touching her,” said Guevara.

Guevara's 12-year-old daughter said when the school bus pulled up, the man took off on a bike. But she said not before he told her he would see her again Monday.

“I was panicking, I was crying inside,” said the 12-year-old. “As soon as my sister came, I ran home.”

Fast forward to Monday, Guevara and her daughter said they waited at the bus stop together.

“My daughter pointed at the face and said 'there he is mom,'” said Guevara.

They said the same man was riding his bike across the street.

“We ran and tried to get him. He took off," Guevara said.

Guevara said she called the police on Friday and Monday to report the incident.

Fox 12 reached out to Portland police who have yet to confirm the allegations and the investigation.

