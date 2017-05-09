Two injured in separate stabbings in NW Portland

The Portland Police Bureau said two people were injured in separate stabbing incidents Monday night in northwest Portland.

Police said they first responded to an incident around 10:25 p.m. at the Pacific Tower Apartments at 333 Northwest 4th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Shortly after, Central Precinct officers were called to a report of another stabbing nearby at 10 Northwest Naito Parkway.

Police found an uncooperative male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. The man was treated at the scene.

Police detained a person of interest for further questioning.

There is no suspect information for the first stabbing incident.

Police do not think there is any connection between the stabbings.

Anyone with information on the two incidents should contact Portland police.

