Deputies make two additional arrests in connection with Brush Prairie shed death

Clark County deputies arrested two more suspects who they believe were involved with the death of a man in a Brush Prairie shed in April.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old John Michael West and 23-year-old Ashley Wideman were taken into custody in relation to the murder of 34-year-old Raymond Brandon.

West faces charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery while Wideman faces a kidnapping charge.

Brandon body was found in a shed on the 15200 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue on April 27.

Court documents state Brandon and his 20-year-old girlfriend had been going to a home associated with the shed every morning for two weeks to shower and eat breakfast.

On April 20, shortly after arriving at the home, they were confronted by Neil Allen Alway, 39, and Ashley Lorraine Barry, 31, as well as another man and woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Brandon and his girlfriend were ordered to take off their clothes at gunpoint by Alway. Brandon was then led outside by Alway and the other man while Brandon's girlfriend was ordered to sit on the floor on her knees.

Brandon's girlfriend said she heard Brandon yell and scream and described his screams as "frightening" and "something she has never heard before," according to court documents.

The woman reported hearing a gunshot and then the screaming stopped, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bandon’s girlfriend was eventually able to escape.

Always claimed the gun belonged to the other man involved and that he “may have killed Ray.” He said he had no knowledge of Bandon’s death until he read it in the newspaper.

Alway and Barry made their first appearances in court Monday. Alway is charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery. His bail was set at $2 million.

Barry is charged with kidnapping and robbery. Her bail was set at $250,000.

West and Widerman will appear in court Tuesday.

