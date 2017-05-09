PPS students to hold rally protesting presence of armed police in schools

Several Portland Public Schools students will be holding a rally outside the district’s headquarters Tuesday afternoon in protest of the presence of armed police officers in their schools.

Members of the Portland Student Action Network said the “Police Out of Schools” rally will begin at 3:30 p.m. outside the PPS district building on North Dixon Street.

The students claim the school resource officers (SROs) create a hostile environment for students and target black, Latino and Native American minority groups.

They are demanding all SROs be immediately disarmed and removed from all PPS school buildings by the 2018-19 school year.

The student action network says student arrests happen frequently and are traumatic and embarrassing experiences for the students involved.

“Our education system should strive to empower students, not suppress and terrorize them,” said the Portland Student Action Network. “PPS must end the presence of armed police in our schools and handle behavioral issues through intervention, mediation and counselor support.”

Instead of SROs, the group suggests the district trains security personnel and counselors to deal with potential threats and necessary interventions.

Tuesday’s rally will proceed a budget listening session at 5 p.m. in which PPS board members will hear arguments about proposed equity cuts.

At 6 p.m., supporters of the Police Out of Schools campaign will present their demands to the school board.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.