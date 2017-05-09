Portland woman breaks barriers in video gaming industry

The rapidly growing world of gaming is now bigger than both the movie industry and the music industry combined, and a Portland woman is right in the center of it all.

Kathryn Alexandra, aka “Bad Girlfriend,” started playing video games in the 1980s and she has quite a knack for it.

Today she plays with some of the best players in the world on the social gaming platform Twitch.

MORE spoke to Alexandra about what it’s like to play with thousands watching and how it feels to be a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.