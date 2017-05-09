Actress Diane Lane talks to MORE about new film ‘Paris Can Wait’

Academy Award-nominated actress Diane Lane is well known for films like “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Must Love Dogs” and more recently “Man of Steel.”

Now the star is promoting her newest project “Paris Can Wait.”

The film follows a married woman who takes an invigorating road trip through the French countryside with her husband’s business partner.

MORE spoke to Lane about the movie and why she says it is a nice reprieve from today’s world. The actress also gives some insight into the new “Justice League” film.

"Paris Can Wait" will hit theaters May 12.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.