Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site

An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

The DOE’s Richland Operation Office activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26 a.m. after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area, which is located at the center of the Hanford site.

Those tunnels contain rail cars full of contaminated materials from the former Hanford plutonium uranium extraction plant.

Officials have evacuated facility personnel from the area, and workers in potentially affected areas have gone indoors as a precaution.

Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology, said there apparently has been no release of radiation and no workers were injured.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and now is engaged in cleaning up the nation's largest volume of radioactive defense wastes.

The sprawling Hanford site is located near Richland and is half the size of Rhode Island.

