Blazers ’77 championship team named Grand Marshals for Grand Floral Parade

The Portland Rose Festival is celebrating a historic moment for Rip City fans by honoring the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers 40 years after their NBA championship run.

Rose Festival organizers on Tuesday named the team the Grand Marshals of the 2017 Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Describing the team’s comeback from a 0-2 deficit to win the championship as the moment when "Blazermania" captured the city, organizers said that Bobby Gross, Lloyd Neal and Larry Steele are scheduled to represent the team at the parade.

"Many of us here at the time remember exactly where we were that day," Portland Rose Festival Foundation president Brett Baker said. "For Oregonians, it was bigger than the moon landing, and when that final buzzer sounded the entire state jumped for joy. I'm thrilled to relive that moment a little and honor the team as Grand Marshal on their 40th Anniversary."

MORE: Spirit of 77: Blazers reunion brings back legends from championship team

Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Trail Blazers, said the organization was honored by the distinction from the Rose Festival and thought that this was a great way to relive the celebrations from four decades ago.

"Much like the Grand Floral Parade, our organization takes tremendous pride in its history and our relationship with the people in this community,” McGowan said. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 40th Anniversary than with Trail Blazers players parading the streets of Portland once again.”

The 2017 Grand Floral Parade kicks off Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. For more information on the parade, visit RoseFestival.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.