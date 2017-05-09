Police investigating shots fired from car in north Portland

Police are investigating shots fired from a car in north Portland.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near North Vincent Avenue and Willamette Boulevard at 6:48 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire and saw a dark green or gray full-size SUV heading north on Vincent Avenue.

The passenger was firing a handgun out of the window toward Willamette Boulevard.

No gunshot victims or damage was located at the scene.

The driver is described as a black or Hispanic female. The passenger is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old with a large Afro hairstyle.

Police said there is no information on a possible intended target.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

