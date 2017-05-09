Rockslide closes Historic Columbia River Highway near The Dalles

A rockslide has closed Highway 30, the Historic Columbia River Highway, just east of Rowena Point. (Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation)

An extensive rockslide has closed Highway 30, the Historic Columbia River Highway, near The Dalles.

A large amount of rocks fell from a wall next to the highway just east of Rowena Point at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nobody was in the area when the slide occurred.

The rockfall is about 200 feet long and scattered across the highway.

Some of the rocks are so large that the Oregon Department of Transportation will have to bring in special equipment to handle their removal.

ODOT is bringing in geology specialists to examine the area for potential future falling rocks and to make sure it is safe for cleanup crews.

Rock scalers will descend from the top to remove any additional rocks that appear to be a hazard.

The highway is closed to all vehicles, including bicyclists and hikers. The closure is expected to last as long as two to three weeks.

