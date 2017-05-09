Walden faces constituents, defends vote on health care - KPTV - FOX 12

Walden faces constituents, defends vote on health care

By The Associated Press
BAKER CITY, OR (AP) -

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden defended his vote to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, telling constituents at town hall meetings that he saw last week's action as a way to fix a failing system.

The East Oregonian reports the Republican faced vocal crowds Monday in Baker City, Elgin and Wallowa. Though Walden heard from constituents angry about his vote, not all the feedback was negative in the strongly conservative territory.

When asked how many Oregonians stand to lose coverage under the new proposal, Walden said it was not easy to predict. That drew jeers.

At one point, Walden asked the crowd in Elgin if they would support a universal, government-run health care system. The auditorium erupted in cheers.

A recurring question was whether the Obamacare replacement would cover patients with preexisting medical conditions. Walden said he's confident they will be taken care of.

