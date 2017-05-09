Wrong-way driver dies in crash with semi on I-84 in E. Oregon

A wrong-way driver died in a crash with a semi on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a Ford Focus heading west in the eastbound lanes near milepost 294 at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

While troopers were on the phone with a witness, the car sideswiped a semi.

The driver of the Focus, 32-year-old Joseph Sizemore of Pendleton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Sizemore had just left the Baker Valley rest area when he drove onto the eastbound lanes in the wrong direction.

The semi that was hit then collided with another semi. Both truck drivers were uninjured, but their trucks had to be towed from the scene.

Police said impairment by Sizemore is a possible factor in the crash.

