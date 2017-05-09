Suspects arrested Monday night in connection to Brush Prairie death appear in court

Deputies say a man was shot and left in a Brush Prairie shed while his girlfriend was kidnapped last month, all over a car and some debt.

Investigators now say four people were involved in the kidnapping, robbery and killing, and two of the suspects faced a judge in connection with the case Tuesday morning.

Court documents paint a picture of the four suspects lying in wait for Ray Brandon and his girlfriend, who often visited the house in Brush Prairie where police say Brandon was shot to death.

John West, 43, and Ashley Wideman, 23, appeared in Clark County court Tuesday. West is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery and had his bail set at $2 million.

Wideman, who is facing a kidnapping charge, wore a suicide smock in court and claimed she didn't know any of the people involved and that she did not do anything.

Prosecutors contend that she was in the house at the time of the incident, and even threatened Brandon's girlfriend. They also say Wideman knew Brandon had been killed and knew where his body was but did not tell authorities.

Both West and Wideman were arrested Monday night without incident.

The other two suspects in the case, Neil Alway and Ashley Barry, were in court Monday. Alway faces the same charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery as west, while Barry was charged with kidnapping and robbery, though prosecutors say they are still investigating her to see if she was complicit in the murder.

Prosecutors say they do not expect any more arrests in this case, and all four of the suspects will be arraigned in Clark County court later this week.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.