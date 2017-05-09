Deputies: Body of missing man with Alzheimer's found in Cowlitz - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Body of missing man with Alzheimer's found in Cowlitz River

KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of a missing man with Alzheimer’s was located in the Cowlitz River Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call around 7 a.m. reporting that William Collins, 77, was missing from his home in the 4600 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Kelso.

As deputies were working with search and rescue teams, family members began searching for the man and found his vehicle along the river not far from this house. The family members then launched boats into the river downstream from the vehicle to search the waterway.

The body was located floating in the river near Carnival Market by family friends around 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office reported that the body was then turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner.

