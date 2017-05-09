Man suspected of assaulting Milwaukie 9-year-old faces judge

Isidro Flores-Ramos appeared via a video feed from jail Tuesday as a Clackamas County judge presented the charges facing him after the assault of a 9-year-old girl this past February. (KPTV)

The man accused of breaking into a Milwaukie apartment and sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl this past winter faced a judge in a Clackamas County Tuesday.

Isidro Flores-Ramos was on the run for two months until investigators finally caught him near Mexico. He was brought back to Clackamas County Monday, where he faces charges of sex abuse, attempted rape and identity theft.

The 44-year-old Flores-Ramos appeared in court through a video feed from jail. The judge set his bail at $500,000 and set a trial date for early July.

Border patrol agents arrested Flores-Ramos on the California - Mexico border in April for the attack on the little girl in February.

Investigators say he broke into a Milwaukie apartment at night, climbed into bed with a sleeping child and sexually abused her. The girl woke up for part of the assault and was able to give police a description of Flores-Ramos.

He was originally arrested under the name Santiago Martinez-Flores, but officials now say he stole someone else’s identity.

