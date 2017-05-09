Nearly $10,000 in equipment stolen from yet-to-open Portland restaurant

Police are searching for someone who broke into a restaurant that was just about to open in southwest Portland, stealing cooking tools and property worth thousands of dollars.

The break-in happened sometime Sunday night at the future site of Etcetera Eatery. The thieves got in through the front door, then loaded up the equipment and went out the back.

Julia Webster and her partner were set to transition their catering business and pop-up restaurant to a permanent address this summer. They were supposed to open July 1, until the burglary Sunday night.

“We started catering, and last summer we did pop-ups all summer, which was so much fun,” Webster explained. “We were in the place around 5, we locked up and were out of here by and by 8 o’clock. My landlord called and said we’d been broken into.”

She said that the restaurant was still the process of being finished when the theft happened. Webster told FOX 12 the thieves took an espresso machine, 15 boxes of glassware, pots, pans, beer signs and food prep equipment.

“You can literally see the construction dust and where there were things on the counter that were taken,” she said before pointing out another missing piece of equipment. “This is where our meat slicer was.”

Nearly $10,000 worth of property was taken, items that Webster thinks only someone in the restaurant industry would want.

“It seems like whoever took it knew exactly what was valuable,” she said. “I mean, we’re totally violated.”

It’s hard to say if the break-in will push back the opening of Webster’s restaurant, but she hopes the police get a tip that gets her equipment back and restores her faith in this community.

“We’ve put our hearts and our souls and sweat and sleep and, I mean, anything you can imagine to sacrifice is what we’ve done,” she said. “And to have someone feel like they deserve that more than we do is frustrating.”

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the break-in, and anyone with tips is asked to call the police.

