Fourth person sentenced to prison for 2013 deadly shooting at Gresham park

A fourth person has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of a man at a Gresham park in 2013.

Tomas David Luna-Lopez, 25, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

He was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Paulino Venancio-Lopez, 33, of Gresham, at Red Sunset Park in July 2013.

Another man, 22-year-old Omar Merino-Lopez, was shot in the leg.

Police said Reynaldo Antonio Ceja, who was 15 years old at the time, admitted to being the shooter and subsequently pleaded guilty to murder. Brian Hernandez-Cardona, then 17, admitting supplying the weapon and also pleaded guilty to murder.

Ceja and Hernandez-Cardona are currently serving prison sentences, though the remainder of their sentences are scheduled to be handed down in October.

Kevin Luna-Gonzalez, the cousin on Luna-Lopez, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in March and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Investigators said the four people arrested in this case were known gang members. Court documents state they were at the park to "front," or intimidate and insult, people they believed were in rival gangs.

A probable cause affidavit stated Ceja told police at the time of his arrest that, "he did not mean to kill anyone and that he wanted to convey that he was sorry to the victim's family."

