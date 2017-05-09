Deadly crash closes part of Highway 6 in Washington Co.

Part of Highway 6 in Washington County is closed following a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say two commercial trucks crashed into each other near Rogers Road and that one person has died.

One of the trucks was still visible on the highway while the other one went down an embankment.

The Oregon State Police are leading the investigation into the crash.

As of 5 p.m., there was no word from transportation officials on when the road will re-open to traffic.

