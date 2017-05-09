Police searching for missing 67-year-old Madras woman

Police are searching for a missing 67-year-old Madras woman last seen at the end of April.

A missing person alert has been issued statewide for Marilyn Lancaster.

Her roommate notified police on May 1 that she was last seen a few days earlier. Lancaster's roommate said it appeared she had left with little clothing and she did not leave a note or any other indication about travel plans.

By Tuesday, officers said her roommate and other friends had still not heard from Lancaster.

Lancaster does not own a cell phone, but friends said it is not normal for her to leave without notifying someone.

Lancaster is a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. She drives a 2006 Subaru Outback with Oregon plates 141CRZ. She has some mild difficulty walking. Police said Lancaster enjoys fishing and the outdoors.

Anyone who sees her or has other information about this case is asked to contact police.

