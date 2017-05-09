Woman missing for 3 weeks found driving hundreds of miles away in S. Oregon

A woman missing for three weeks was found Friday driving hundreds of miles away in southern Oregon.

Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.

Lancaster's roommate said she did not leave a note or any other indication about travel plans. Family and friends also said they had not heard from her.

Lancaster does not own a cell phone.

A missing person alert was issued statewide for Lancaster.

At noon Friday, an Oregon State Police trooper reported seeing Lancaster's 2006 Subaru Outback with matching plates on Highway 95 in southern Malheur County.

The trooper stopped the car and found Lancaster behind the wheel. She told the trooper she didn't know she was listed as a missing person and just wanted to get away for a while.

Police said Lancaster was in no danger and she was of sound mind.

Lancaster told the trooper she was heading home and would contact her friends and let everyone know she was OK.

Police said she had not checked social media, "so she did not know how many people were concerned about her disappearance."

