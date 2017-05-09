Man pretending to work for utility company trying to enter homes in Gresham

A man pretending to work for a utility company has been knocking on doors and attempting to enter homes in Gresham.

Police said they have received five reports of similar incidents between April 13 and April 28.

In each case, a man knocked on the door as late as 9 p.m. claiming to work for a utility company. The man asks if he can come inside to check on their services.

In each case, he was turned away. Police said they do not know the man's motivation.

Utility companies confirmed to police it was not an employee or contract worker.

He had no identifying company uniform or identification badge and no suspicious vehicles were seen in the area.

The incidents occurred near Northwest Division Street and Mawcrest Drive, as well as at an apartment complex on the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard.

Police believe there could be more incidents that have not yet been reported.

Utility companies say it's rare for a worker to contact a homeowner unannounced, especially late at night. Anyone who comes to a door claiming to be from a business or company should have identification and a vehicle with a matching logo.

If the person seems suspicious or refuses to provide information, call police.

Anyone who has had a similar experience as the incidents in Gresham is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719 and callers can remain anonymous.

