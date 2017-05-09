Man pretending to work for utility company trying to enter homes in Gresham

An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >
A Florida teenager turned himself in to police after a video showing him dragging and throwing a woman into a pool was posted online, officials said.More >
One person was arrested and guns, cash and drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine were seized from a "nuisance drug house" near two Keizer schools, according to police.More >
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport turned into chaos. Video footage shows deputies struggling with travelers. Some were pulled aside from the crowd, while others were taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.More >
The girlfriend of a man found shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed said one of the suspects wanted to take her Subaru to settle a debt with her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.More >
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >
An extensive rockslide has closed Highway 30, the Historic Columbia River Highway, near The Dalles.More >
Clark County deputies arrested two more suspects who they believe were involved with the death of a man in a Brush Prairie shed in April.More >
A Portland mom said a man is after her 12-year-old daughter. She said he inappropriately touched her at a bus stop last Friday, then came back again Monday.More >
