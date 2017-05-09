Deputies: Teen driving stolen car slams into Vancouver laundromat

A wild crash in Vancouver demolished part of a local business, and authorities say the teenage driver who was arrested is lucky to be OK.

There was an awful lot to clean up at Laundry Love in Vancouver following the crash this weekend.

Walking around inside the shop, the damage was clearly seen, including broken glass, shattered cinderblocks, and the frame for the front door thrown into a wall.

Police say all of that destruction was because a speeding car on Saint Johns Boulevard came crashing through the business.

“(He) took out that telephone pole and drug it with him as he continued through. Plowed through the concrete planter, started to spin and just continued his momentum all the way through until he crashed through our front doors, just like a field goal. Just right in between,” said Laundry Love owner Jason Snyder. “(He) hit our welcome sign that says, ‘Welcome to Laundry Love, we’re glad you’re here.’”

Snyder can’t quite believe the mess or the story behind it. Clark County deputies say a 16-year-old was behind the wheel and that the car was stolen.

They say deputies tried pulling over the teenager five miles away from the laundromat, but he sped off.

Deputies ended the chase, and shortly after found the teen at Snyder’s shop.

“If he would have hit this cinderblock here that would have been a lot worse,” Snyder explained. “Plus, he went in backwards and that minimized his injuries as well. He ended up walking away, with the police.”

This all happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, just minutes after Dawn Pickle had left. She cleans the laundromat most nights, but on that night she said she just felt like she needed to leave.

“I had just mopped the floors and something told me I should go,” she recalled. “I just had a gut feeling.”

Snyder said that in many ways, Love’s has been more like a community center than just a laundromat.

For two hours every Thursday, they offer free washing and drying to people who are homeless or could simply use the help. Snyder said they are determined to continue that mission, showing a little love in every sud.

