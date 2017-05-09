Two people arrested after search in SE Portland, one officer injured

An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >
A Florida teenager turned himself in to police after a video showing him dragging and throwing a woman into a pool was posted online, officials said.More >
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >
One person was arrested and guns, cash and drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine were seized from a "nuisance drug house" near two Keizer schools, according to police.More >
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport turned into chaos. Video footage shows deputies struggling with travelers. Some were pulled aside from the crowd, while others were taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.More >
An extensive rockslide has closed Highway 30, the Historic Columbia River Highway, near The Dalles.More >
The girlfriend of a man found shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed said one of the suspects wanted to take her Subaru to settle a debt with her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.More >
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
A man who was charged with murder has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend who was killed in a 100-foot fall during a hike in the Columbia River Gorge in 2009.More >
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >
