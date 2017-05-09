Two people arrested after search in SE Portland, one officer inj - KPTV - FOX 12

Two people arrested after search in SE Portland, one officer injured

Two people were arrested during police search after possibly armed suspects ran from police in southeast Portland.

Portland police tweeted Tuesday night saying multiple, armed gang associates ran from police in the area of Southeast 35th and Stark Street, near Laurelhurst Park.

Police asked residents to stay indoors while they search for the suspects.

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

According to police, one officer was injured during a foot pursuit. The officer was taken to a local hospital. The injuries do not appear to be serious, according to police.

No other information is available at this time.

