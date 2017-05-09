Two people arrested after search in SE Portland, one officer injured

Two people were arrested during police search after possibly armed suspects ran from police in southeast Portland.

Portland police tweeted Tuesday night saying multiple, armed gang associates ran from police in the area of Southeast 35th and Stark Street, near Laurelhurst Park.

Police asked residents to stay indoors while they search for the suspects.

Police searching for 2-3 suspects, possibly armed with handguns, in area of SE 35th/Stark Street. Suspects ran from police. #PPBAlert pic.twitter.com/THXJwX0b3Y — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

Preliminary info is that multiple, armed gang associates were in Laurelhurst Park and ran from police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

According to police, one officer was injured during a foot pursuit. The officer was taken to a local hospital. The injuries do not appear to be serious, according to police.

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with this incident – one armed with a gun. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

The officer was injured during the foot pursuit. Injuries do not appear to be serious. Updates on arrests will be released tomorrow. -End - — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

No other information is available at this time.

