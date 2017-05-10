Merkley, Wyden release statements after Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Local lawmakers have released statements after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

On Tuesday, President Trump abruptly fired Comey in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election.

After the news broke, Senator Jeff Merkley issued the following statement:

"Trump's explanation for firing Comey is as phony as a three-dollar bill. Trump's pattern of firing people who are investigating him is downright Nixonian, and Members of Congress of both parties should treat it with the same gravity that our predecessors did during Watergate."

Senator Ron Wyden also sent a statement Tuesday night, saying:

"I have been long been a critic of Director Comey, for his views about surveillance and torture, his stance on secret law and his conduct during the investigation into Secretary Clinton. But Donald Trump's decision to fire him now, in the midst of an investigation into Trump associates and their ties to Russia, is outrageous. Director Comey should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of the investigation into Russia and Trump associates at the time he was fired. There can be no question that a fully independent special counsel must be appointed to lead this investigation. At this point, no one in Trump's chain of command can be trusted to carry out an impartial investigation. The president would do well to remember that in America, the truth always comes out."

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell issued her own statement, saying:

"People are sitting at home, knowing that the Russians have interfered with our elections and now they see that this is the third person that's been fired by this administration. People want to know, was this because someone was closing in on information about that investigation that might have incriminated people within the administration? My constituents want answers about who knew about the Russian interference. My colleagues in the Senate and House Judiciary Committees are going to continue to investigate, but we need a special independent prosecutor to get the answers for the American people and demand accountability."

