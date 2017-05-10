Portland woman calls out thief by leaving sign in front yard

A Portland woman put a sign in her front yard calling out a thief who stole from her.

Tracy Hagar says she had to do something after a thief stole lights off her porch. That something was placing a sign with a clear message.

Hagar says her message is simple, don't take what's not yours.

"I work hard for my things. Possibly you could work and save money for your things," said Hagar. "Don't steal, it's lame."

Hagar says it was last week when someone stole the lights out of her garden in the Kerns Neighborhood.

"They had taken the two on the side of the steps and the spotlights, and I believe this center one," Hagar said. "I was heartbroken by it, you know. Just because I work really hard on this house and I'm the only one who works on the house."

Instead of just sitting back, Hagar says she decided to act.

"Well, you know, I can be a rebel sometimes," Hagar said.

She put a sign in her front yard calling out whoever stole her lights.

"If you can't afford to buy somethings, than the message is deal with it," said Hagar.

Hagar says nearby neighbors instantly noticed the sign.

"A lot of people stopped by over this weekend and just gave me the thumbs up for it," said Hagar.

But she says it's the thief who she really wants to see it and take note.

"Save your pennies, save your money, and then go purchase something, rather than reducing yourself to a lame move," Hagar said.

Hagar says by putting her sign out she has spoken with a lot of neighbors who have also had items stolen off their porches. She hopes her sign sends a message so big that it keeps thieves out of the entire neighborhood.

