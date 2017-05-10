Former teacher arrested in NE Portland following MAX train hit-and-run

One woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after she allegedly struck a MAX train, then fled the scene.

Portland police said they were called to a crash involving an SUV and a MAX train at Northeast Holladay Street and Northeast Grand Avenue around 3:10 a.m.

Officers said the vehicle hit the MAX train and the driver fled on foot.

The driver returned to the scene an hour later accompanied by her lawyer.

Police identified her as 33-year-old Brynne Fletcher, a former Milwaukie-area school teacher who was arrested for possession of heroin and methamphetamine in March.

A TriMet spokesperson said the train received minor damage and was able to operate following the crash. No passengers were aboard.

Max SUV ax cleared.The SUV driver faces charges. Sources say she is a former teacher previously drug charges. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/rRlj8xRx94 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 10, 2017

Fletcher was taken into custody and faces at least one charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported.

Clackamas County deputies said Fletcher was placed on leave after drugs were found inside her car at Alder Creek Middle School on March 14.

