Officer hurt in SE Portland during foot chase, suspects sought

A Portland police officer was injured after responding to Laurelhurst Park Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Portland police officers spotted several armed gang members who ran from the scene.

An officer was injured during the foot chase, but it was unclear exactly how and when.

Police tweeted that two people was arrested but officers weren’t able to find some remaining suspects.

A K-9 unit was deployed to search the area, which was focused between Southeast 35th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Residents of the area were told to stay inside their homes and call police if they saw anyone in their yards.

Police eventually couldn’t find the remaining two or three suspects who got away. Police are looking for African American men described as bring in their 20s. One was seen wearing a white sports jersey with numbers on the back.

Police said the officer’s injuries weren’t serious but he did have to go to a hospital while other officers continued the manhunt.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Portland police.

