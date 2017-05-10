Oregon students celebrate National Bike to School Day

Dozens of students around the Portland metro area took to the streets Wednesday morning to celebrate National Bike to School Day.

Community members took advantage of the warm and sunny weather to celebrate safe and active methods of transportation like biking or even walking.

Tigard Mayor John Cook teamed up with locals at Summerlake Park for a communal walk/bike to Mary Woodward Elementary School. He said he appreciates how schools and families can get behind an event dedicated to keeping kids safe.

“The schools actually have competitions between each other to see who can have the most and that makes it exciting for the schools and the kids,” said Cook.

Over 2,500 schools in 49 states registered bike related events on the bike to school day website. The National Center for Safe Routes to School said it is a great way to get some exercise while also raising awareness for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“On Bike to School Day, we’re pleased to report that places around the country are celebrating the fun of biking to school and prioritizing children as they look to improve transportation safety for their entire communities,” said director Nancy Pullen-Seufert in a release.

National Bike to School Day was established in 2012 and falls in the middle of National Bike Month, according to WalkBiketoSchool.org. International Walk to School Day is held in October.

