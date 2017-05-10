Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, May 10

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, May 10:

You could say they are just a bunch of bearded men in tutus raising money for charity. But as founder Clinton Henneke says, the Portland Beardsmen is so much more than that. The group raises money for local charities through beard competitions and other fundraisers. During this Mother’s Day season, the Portland Beardsmen will be holding their annual “Beards and Roses” event. The guys will be delivering roses to Portland mothers during work hours. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Breast Friends. Learn more about the event at PortlandBeardsmen.com.

Movie star Chris Pratt has quickly become the pride of the Pacific Northwest - not only for his acting skills but also his heart. Pratt is giving a 14-year-old Seattle girl with a rare disorder a once in a lifetime opportunity to team up with him. It also could give you a chance to tour the set of the second “Jurassic World” movie. If you want to try to win a trip for four to hang out with Pratt on the set of the Jurassic world sequel in Hawaii, visit CrowdRise.com.

Ever wish you could get your workout in, but you don’t have time to hit the gym? Dr. Oso Okojie shows MORE’s Molly Riehl a few exercises you can do at home simply using a chair. To learn more about Dr. Okojie and his practice, visit OkojieWellness.com.

