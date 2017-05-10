Portland Beardsmen show love for local mothers this Mother's Day

You could say they are just a bunch of bearded men in tutus raising money for charity. But as founder Clinton Henneke says, the Portland Beardsmen are so much more than that.

The group raises money for local charities through beard competitions and other fundraisers.

During this Mother’s Day season, the Portland Beardsmen will be holding their annual “Beards & Roses” event.

The guys will be delivering roses to Portland mothers during work hours. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Breast Friends.

Learn more about the event at PortlandBeardsmen.com.

