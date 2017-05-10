'Snatched' brings madcap adventures and laugh out loud moments

A new movie opening this weekend combines dysfunctional family relationships with dangerous international travel, and yes, it's a comedy.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn lead the laughs in "Snatched" as a woman dumped by her boyfriend just before a vacation and her mother who ends up on the trip instead.

The movie is backed with a solid comedy pedigree, with Paul Feig as one of the producers and Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni and Ike Barinholtz in supporting roles.

MORE host Stephanie Kralevich and executive producer Janie Rios saw an early screening of the new film.

Stephanie thought it was a cute mother-daughter movie full of madcap adventures and some pretty big laughs. Janie said the film had laugh out loud moments and that it was great to see Goldie back on the big screen.

"Snatched" hits theaters this weekend.

