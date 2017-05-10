One person dies in plane crash near Klamath Falls - KPTV - FOX 12

One person dies in plane crash near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) -

One person died in a plane crash near Klamath Falls.

Emergency crews responded to a field near a bypass road off of Highway 39 at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a small jump plane crashed into the field.

Troopers confirmed that one person died in the crash.

No details were immediately released about any other possible injuries or what caused the crash.

