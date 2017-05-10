Pilot, 79, dies in crash near Klamath Falls flying apparent expe - KPTV - FOX 12

Pilot, 79, dies in crash near Klamath Falls flying apparent experimental aircraft

By The Associated Press
KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) -

Police say a single-engine plane crashed near Klamath Falls, killing the only person aboard.

The plane went down Wednesday morning in an alfalfa field about a mile from the airport.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office identified the pilot as 79-year-old Abraham "Dutch" Van Rood of Klamath Falls.

Sheriff Chris Kaber said the single-seat plane - red, white and blue - appeared to be an experimental aircraft. Witnesses reported seeing it fly erratically shortly before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration headed to the scene to investigate.

